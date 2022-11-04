Warnock and Walker

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

 File

ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock raised more than $100 million toward his reelection bid, according to the final campaign finance report the Democrat filed before Election Day.

The $101.7 million Warnock raised through Oct. 19 dwarfs the $37.7 million in the campaign war chest of Republican challenger Herschel Walker – no slouch himself when it comes to fundraising – and put the Georgia Senate campaign on a path toward becoming the nation’s most expensive of the 2022 election cycle.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

