ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Democratic allies have filed a lawsuit challenging the absence of Saturday early voting ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Warnock held a slight lead over Walker after votes from the Nov. 8 general election were counted. But neither candidate gained more than 50% of the vote, sending the two into a Dec. 6 runoff.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

