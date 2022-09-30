ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., introduced a bill Thursday, Sept. 29, to calm foreign-based electric vehicle manufacturers’ fears that recent federal legislation would hurt them financially before a Hyundai EV plant near Savannah could start production.

Under a provision tucked into the Inflation Reduction Act Congress passed in August, EV purchasers would not qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500 unless the vehicles – including their batteries - are made in North America.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

