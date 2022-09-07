ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is trying to find homes for historic bridges that have outlived their usefulness and need to be replaced.

The agency’s Office of Environmental Services announced Wednesday, Sept. 7, the launching of a website that will spread the word about historic bridges that are available for relocation and preservation.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In