ALPHARETTA - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker landed an endorsement from a national law-enforcement organization Friday, July 29, even as Democrats continued to hammer away at false claims that he worked in law enforcement.

The National Border Patrol Council endorsed Walker, citing his support for tougher enforcement at the nation’s southern border to choke off illegal drug smuggling.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

