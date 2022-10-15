Warnock and Walker

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

 File

ATLANTA - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker traded policy positions and took jabs at each other’s personal histories Friday night, Oct. 14, during what likely will be their sole debate before Georgia voters decide who to send to Washington.

Recent allegations that former University of Georgia football star Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion despite his public pro-life stance put questions of character and reputation center stage.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

