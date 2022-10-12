ATLANTA - Political action committees supporting U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker released ads Tuesday, Oct. 11, accusing each other of domestic violence.

Warnock’s ad, funded by the Democrat-aligned PAC Georgia Honor, features the words of Walker’s son, Christian, a Republican activist who lashed out at his father following a media report alleging Walker had paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion in 2011.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In