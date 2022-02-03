Walker County Government has announced that it will receive more than $6.2 million to improve broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
Walker County will collaborate with Georgia Windstream LLC to leverage existing infrastructure, engineering experience and construction management to deploy a Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) solution to 3,339 homes and businesses in rural areas, according to a Walker County Government news release. The project will extend 323 miles of fiber throughout the Armuchee Valley, Center Post and Kensington communities, among other locations.
The total estimated cost of the project is $11,264,066. Walker's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant received will fund 56% ($6,253,152) of the project cost; Windstream will invest the remaining 44% ($5,010,914).
“The need for reliable and affordable broadband access was dramatically exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Walker County Board of Commissioners Chairman Shannon Whitfield. “Residents in areas with limited or no broadband access had to seek public Wi-Fi spots just to continue essential activities such as school, work, medical visits and church.”
Whitfield explained that without the state-funded program, it would not be economically feasible to serve those areas based on population density, topography and existing infrastructure. The public-private partnership with Windstream will extend gigabit access to about 87% of the unserved census blocks in Walker County.
“Securing this grant is a tremendous success for Walker County,” said state Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga. “Access to rural broadband is among the most important issues of our day. This will help stimulate economic growth, increase learning opportunities for our children and make telemedicine more readily available.”
Under the ARPA grant requirements, fiber deployment must be completed by the end of 2026. A start date for the buildout has not been set yet.
The county’s proposal to expand gigabit access throughout the southern half of the county was among 49 ARPA grant projects selected by Georgia’s Broadband Infrastructure Committee.
That committee, as well as the grants team at the Office of Planning and Budget and the special projects team at the Georgia Technology Authority, scored applications from across the state and recommended projects that reflect the greatest needs and interests of Georgians.