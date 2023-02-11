Lt. Pat Cook

Walker County Sheriff's Office Lt. Pat Cook explained to the Board of Commissioners the need for self-contained breathing devices.

 Walker County

Fentanyl wreaks havoc on everyone, as Lt. Pat Cook of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made very clear at the Jan. 9 Board of Commissioners meeting.

The board was discussing the purchase of six self-contained breathing apparatuses (SBAs) for the sheriff’s office -– to the tune of $31,338.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In