Fentanyl wreaks havoc on everyone, as Lt. Pat Cook of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made very clear at the Jan. 9 Board of Commissioners meeting.
The board was discussing the purchase of six self-contained breathing apparatuses (SBAs) for the sheriff’s office -– to the tune of $31,338.
The board members asked Cook to explain the need –- not because they doubted him; they had already approved the request and ordered the equipment.
“Due to the fentanyl problem we’re encountering today,” said Cook, who heads up a special SWAT team, "we have found ourselves thrust back to the days of working meth labs.”
“On Nov. 4, 2020,” Cook told commissioners, “I lost a brother in the line of duty to fentanyl exposure. He was a corporal, a good night shift supervisor. He made an arrest and he packaged his evidence correctly. The problem was, the amount of content on the outside of the package was enough to absorb through his skin. His family found him dead in his bed that afternoon.”
Cook continued, “On the night of Jan. 19, 2023, when we were at a house just outside Chickamauga serving warrants, the last number I got as they were weighing dope was two kilos, which is pushing five pounds. We took a commercial grade pill press that was capable of turning out 4,800 pills an hour.”
“There was enough dope on the floor in that house you could have laid down and made snow angels. It was a highly toxic environment. I had to pull my guys back out. We had to acquire some old SBAs -– hand-me-downs from the fire department to our jail staff, because we had to put agents back in to collect evidence.”
On Jan. 30, Cook said, he and his team responded to a fentanyl overdose at a Walden Road house. There were three fatalities. The night before, he said, Catoosa County responded to a house just outside Rossville, also involving three people who had overdosed on fentanyl. Two survived and one is now brain-dead.
The Catoosa County deputies used up all their NARCAN on suspects and when two firefighters went down there was none for them. They were hospitalized for around five hours. At the Walden Road house, Cook said, he was tempted to use NARCAN on two drug task force officers who had become lightheaded.
“I was a drug task force agent for six and a half years,” Cook said. “I worked meth labs nonstop, but this is the most dangerous stuff I’ve ever dealt with. That’s why we’re here tonight asking for a $31,000 expenditure that’s usually a fire expenditure.”
As a formality, the board voted to approve the SBA purchase. Board chair Shannon Whitfield said he had not wanted to wait for a meeting -- the situation was too important.
Commissioners questioned Cook about his stock of NARCAN. He said it was in short supply and that the price had gone up considerably. He said fire chief Blake Hodge was looking into it.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.