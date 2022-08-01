Damon Raines and Chris Jones

Walker County Public Schools Superintendent Damon Raines (right) and Schools Facilities and Maintenance Director Chris Jones address commissioners about school safety.

 Walker County Public Schools

Walker County Public Schools Superintendent Damon Raines spoke to county commissioners at their July 28 meeting to give them an update on how security works at the schools and to request a partnership on adding four safety officers to the already existing security staff.

With Raines was Chris Jones, the school system facilities and maintenance director and head of the security team.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In