Thousands of people visit Walker County each year, spending time at popular outdoor attractions like Rock City Gardens, the Shirley Miller Wildflower Trail and McLemore. These and other scenic destinations are now linked on a new selfie trail developed by the Walker County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee.

The #WalkerRocks Selfie Trail features nearly a dozen prime locations with eye-catching backdrops ideal for capturing photos to share on social media. A custom “Walker Rocks” boulder serves as a trailhead marker at each destination. Boulders have been strategically placed to help selfie takers get the best angle for the perfect shot.

