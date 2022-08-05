Walker County has been working hard to promote tourism by both out-of-towners and locals.
The popular slogan, “Walker Rocks,” has taken on new meaning with actual, official rocks and an invitation to the public to visit all of them, take selfies with each rock and post them on social media with the hashtag #walkerrocksselfietrail.
The special rocks, emblazoned with the Walker Rocks logo, have been placed at eight popular tourist and recreational locations around the county. Two more rocks will be placed soon, and more may be coming.
The boulder-size rocks were crafted by C&M Custom Boulders in Chickamauga.
The boulders were paid for, says Amy Jackson, interim president of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, by the local hotel/motel tax, which is designated for tourism projects.
According to Walker County Tourism Director Stephanie Watkins, who spoke at the July 27 dedication ceremony unveiling the new selfie rocks, tourism remained up in the county even during the pandemic. “Visitor spending increased in Walker County in 2020 due to the abundance of unique short-term vacation rental options and outdoor destinations families could frequent,” she said. “Total spending increased nearly eight-percent to $27.4 million.”
Watkins said that around 321 people work in the tourism industry in Walker County.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.