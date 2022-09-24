Walker County has consolidated its animal shelter and animal control departments into one department -- though not one facility -- now referred to as Animal Services.
The county shelter was on the minds of two local residents at the Sept. 22 Board of Commissioners meeting.
Resident Sandra Zollner said that after many tries she finally was able to contact the shelter and asked about volunteer opportunities. She said she was told the shelter did not accept volunteers. She said where she previously lived, volunteers were welcome at the shelter to play with and walk dogs and to spend time with cats.
Chairman Shannon Whitfield confirmed that the shelter does not accept volunteers and told Zollner that the issue would be revisited.
Another resident, Erin Reichbauer, who speaks at meetings frequently offered to pay for liability insurance for volunteers at the shelter for two years. That, she told commissioners, would give them enough time to see if having volunteers come in would be helpful.
Whitfield told Reichbauer that that was a possibility but that the county had recently changed insurers and he would check first with the new insurance provider to see how they would feel about shelter volunteers. The previous insurer, he said, frowned upon volunteers in the shelter.
According to shelter records, since the beginning of 2022, the shelter has taken in 749 dogs and 401 cats. Of the dogs, say shelter records, 109 were adopted, 470 pulled by rescues, 169 returned to owners and 22 euthanized.
Of the cats, shelter records say, 116 were adopted, 217 rescued, 16 returned to owners and 26 euthanized.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.