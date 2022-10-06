ATLANTA - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised more than $12 million during the last three months, the former University of Georgia football star’s campaign reported Wednesday, Oct. 5.

That’s less than half of the more than $26 million incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., raised during the third quarter.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

