The Walker County Republican Party is moving forward in 2022. We’re working to advance the principles of the Republican Party, to support and otherwise do all within our power to ensure the election of Republican nominees. We invite our fellow citizens to join us in keeping Walker County and our great state of Georgia RED.
Monthly meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month and are open to the public. Generally, we have time for fellowship and networking starting at 6 p.m., with meetings beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. We have a variety of informative guest speakers each month, along with committee updates and other pertinent information.
As in years past, we remain dedicated to community involvement. Again this year, we will take a group trip to tour the Georgia State Capitol and meet with our state legislators. Three high school seniors will be recipients of our Good Citizen Scholarships, which are awarded in May. Additionally, we plan to participate in several local events including Chickamauga’s Down Home Days, LaFayette’s Honeybee Festival and Freedom Festival, and the Labor Day Car Show benefiting the Stocking Full of Love. We plan to provide breakfast to those in attendance at the 2022 Patriot Day service at the Walker County Courthouse. We look forward to hosting the Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner in November again, as well. Undoubtedly, we will be involved in even more events during this critical election year.
Candidate qualifying for the primary election will be held March 7-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and March 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Republican Primary will take place Tuesday, May 24. The General Election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is imperative that all Republicans exercise their right to vote!
Connect with the Walker County Republican Party online at walkergop.com, by phone at 706-375-8685 and on social media at the Walker County Republican Party Facebook Page, as well as the group “Walker County Republicans.” To receive our emails, which include information regarding upcoming meetings and events, reach out through the website, via social media or by telephone.