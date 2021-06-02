Walker County Democrats to host a welcome rally and picnic Saturday, June 26, from 2-4 p.m.
The event at Eagle’s Rest Ranch, 690 Eagle Cliff Drive, Chattanooga Valley (Flintstone), will include music, bands, candidates, barbecue, family fun and games, as well as speeches by Democratic candidates for Congress in Georgia's 14th District.
Tickets, including barbecue plate, are available online for $25 per person by visiting https://sites.google.com/view/walker-co-ga-dems/home and clicking the donate button or making a reservation by messaging the Facebook page (walkercogadems).
Print receipts as tickets.
The three announced 14th District candidates will introduce themselves and take questions. The speakers times are as follows (order determined by when they filed):
- Lateefah Conner at 2:30-2:50 p.m.
- Marcus Flowers at 2:50-3:10 p.m.
- Holly McCormack at 3:10-3:30 p.m.
For questions or group reservations, email walkercodems@gmail.com. For more information, call David Boyle at 706-764-2801.