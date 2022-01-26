The current Walker County Democratic Party grew out of a conversation group beginning about 2014 when there was no functioning Democratic Party in the county. The old Walker Democrats had ceased to function after a number of local elected Democratic office holders switched parties.
Democrats who saw each other around town wanted a space for intelligent conversation about public issues without worrying about censure from others. Some reported that they had been discriminated against at their churches and workplaces for their political views. After meeting for a year or so, the group decided to revive an official county party. The guiding principle of the group was that members would engage in thoughtful, respectful conversation about public issues regardless of how members of the other party behave -- no vilification or name calling from us.
The party has been certified by the Democratic Party of Georgia for several years and remains committed to civil discourse. We are open to all citizens of Walker County and are a diverse group of friends and neighbors. We are a group of local people who may or may not agree with the views of the national party. We are members of the Walker County Chamber and support all groups that seek the good of Walker County.
The Walker County Democratic Party seeks to promote policies and programs at the local, state and national levels that benefit the average person in Walker County. Thus, we support affordable healthcare access for all, quality public education, accessible veterans’ services, fair wages, fair taxation, affordable housing and citizen participation in government. We are concerned that working people have a strong voice in political decision making.
Although Walker County is a beautiful county with much potential for tourism and a great place to live, there are many problems begging for solutions. There is a large veteran population, as well as a large elderly population. Both these groups have needs for affordable housing, healthcare, transportation and recreation.
The latest census showed that 15% of our people under 65 lack health insurance. Georgia could do better by expanding Medicaid to cover the working poor. Average income in Walker County is only 71% of the national average while more the 14% of the population is living in poverty. Less than 17% of citizens of Walker County have a college education, and only 82% have a high school education.
We believe that our people are as smart and hard-working as any. They only need good education, healthcare and job opportunities to achieve their potential. Thus, we advocate for investment in schools, healthcare, technical and college education, and the attraction of well-paying jobs to Walker County. Indeed, there is much to do, and it is important to have more than one voice in government decision-making.
During 2022, Walker Democrats will continue to build the infrastructure of the local party to prepare for fielding candidates. For the first time in many years, there will be a vigorous Democratic primary contest for choosing the Democratic candidate for Congress from the 14th Congressional District.
Although the party will remain neutral until the primary is over, plans are being made for a vigorous general election campaign to support Democratic candidates. There will be monthly party meetings with interesting speakers on vital topics, regular fellowship times and a few major rallies to promote civil discourse and education on important topics.
Officers are your friends and neighbors: Dr. David Boyle (chair), Rev. Donald White (first vice chair), Jim Johnson (second vice chair), Stanley Porter (secretary) and Julia Sexton (treasurer). State committee members are Mike Rasbury, Jonathan Cape and George Rogers (alternate); election board members are Susan K. Hays and Eddie Upshaw.