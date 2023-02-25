Log truck

Georgia is considering allowing trucks to haul up to 90,000 pounds, 10,000 over the current limit.

Walker County commissioners Shannon Whitfield, Robert Blakemore and Mark Askew got into a discussion at the Feb. 23 Board of Commissioners meeting about the trucking industry after Whitfield read aloud a resolution calling on the commission to oppose House Bill 189 and Senate Bill 165, identical bills that would increase the weight a commercial truck could carry from 80,000 pounds to 90,000 pounds.

The resolution declared that the increase would encourage truckers to leave interstates and travel more on local roads since the federal limit on interstates is 80,000 pounds. The wear and tear on the roads would cost the taxpayers more in repairs said the resolution.

Shannon Whitfield, Walker County Board of Commissioners chairman

Shannon Whitfield
Robert Blakemore, Walker County Board of Commissioners, District 1

Robert Blakemore
Mark Askew, Walker County Board of Commissioners, District 2

Mark Askew
Robert Stultz, Walker County Board of Commissioners, District 4

Robert Stultz

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

