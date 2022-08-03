Walker County commissioners will hold three public hearings this month to give the public “a better understanding of a proposed millage (property tax) rate reduction to offset the impact of higher property appraisals,” the county government office said in a press release. “Surging home sales have continued to enhance the value of many properties in Walker County, resulting in an average 25% increase in value.”
The Board of Commissioners wants to roll back the millage rate used to calculate property taxes “to the lowest point since 2013 to balance taxes associated with higher property values,” the office said. “However, due to the substantial growth, the new millage rate will trigger state requirements to advertise a minor property tax increase.”
The proposed millage rate of 7.200 mills in the unincorporated area represents a 13.39% reduction over 2021 when the rate was 8.313 mills. In addition, the proposed rate of 10.293 mills in the incorporated areas represents a 13.96% decrease compared to 11.963 mills last year.
Georgia requires advertisement of a property tax increase when the proposed millage rate is higher than the “rollback rate,” a complex state formula used to compute millage based on the value added from reassessments. In this instance, commissioners proposes a millage rate 6.64% above the “rollback rate” of 6.752 mills in the unincorporated area. The proposed rate in the incorporated areas is 3.97% higher than the “rollback rate” of 9.900 mills.