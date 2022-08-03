Walker County commissioners will hold three public hearings this month to give the public “a better understanding of a proposed millage (property tax) rate reduction to offset the impact of higher property appraisals,” the county government office said in a press release. “Surging home sales have continued to enhance the value of many properties in Walker County, resulting in an average 25% increase in value.”

The Board of Commissioners wants to roll back the millage rate used to calculate property taxes “to the lowest point since 2013 to balance taxes associated with higher property values,” the office said. “However, due to the substantial growth, the new millage rate will trigger state requirements to advertise a minor property tax increase.”

