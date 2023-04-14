The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night, April 13, to maintain the current level of fire service for residents and businesses by making an adjustment to the county’s public safety fee. The investment in fire protection comes in advance of an Insurance Service Office (ISO) review later this year, which can affect insurance rates for homeowners and businesses.

“The public safety fee hasn’t changed since we introduced a more equitable funding system in 2017,” said Shannon Whitfield, chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners. “For years, we’ve held the line on making an adjustment by managing expenses, depleting the fire department’s fund balance, acquiring grants and using American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the increased cost of services due to inflation.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In