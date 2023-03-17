Tire Amnesty Day in Walker County is growing closer -- the chance to turn tires in to the landfill at no cost. Folks may want to start planning. Here are some things you’ll want to know.
When: Saturday, April 22
More than 10,000 tires were turned in to the Walker County Landfill during amnesty events in 2019.
Time: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Walker County Landfill, 5120 N. Marbletop Road, Chickamauga
Eligible tires: Automotive and light truck tires
Limit: 12 tires per person
Details: Tires must be cleaned up. No tires with debris or leaves in or on them. Tires will be inspected
Link/info: https://walkercountyga.gov/residents/landfill/ Phone: 706-375-8910
The county's first Tire Amnesty Day was in 2017. No one really knew what to expect. The litter crew had collected 1,030 tires along roadsides from January through October and used that number to estimate people would turn in around 2,000 tires on amnesty day. Instead, the number was an astounding 5,543.
In 2018, the number went higher -- to 6,741.
In 2019, people turned in a whopping 8,933 tires and prompted a second event that year where another 1,464 were turned in.
A few years passed without an amnesty day, thanks to Covid. So everyone is wondering: How many tires in 2023? We’ll find out soon.
That’s still nearly 500 tires under the total number for the year 2019.
Let’s say an average tire for this event is 24 inches in diameter and nine inches deep or thick. Let’s say we stacked the tires into a single tower stretching far into the sky. You would have 7,500 feet. You would have just over five Empire State buildings on top of one another. You probably would not be able to see Godzilla and certainly not the damsel he was distressing.
Let’s say we arranged the tires like donuts in a single-column box. Your box would have to be almost a mile and a half long. Not as impressive-sounding as the tower.
If we laid out the tires side-by-side, each tire would take up four square feet. The tires would cover a little over a third of the floor space in the Walmart in LaFayette, which is 145,513 square feet. The Empire State Building is seeming shorter all the time.
Let’s look at it another way. If we laid the tires flat in an average size pickup truck bed (96 inches by 48 inches) and piled them an un-recommended five feet high, we would need 247 trucks.
That’s a lot of tires from just one county in the USA. There are 3,243 counties and county-equivalents in the U.S. If Walker County represents an average in size and tire habits, we’re talking 32,430,000 tires on a national tire amnesty day. Or 801,021 pickup trucks full.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.
