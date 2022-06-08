The annual Battle of the Badges is over and once again, this year on June 3, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office beat the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, this time 102-71.
That is, 102 pints of blood drawn from one side and 71 pints from the other in an event facilitated by Blood Assurance. In gallons, that’s a little over 21.5 – about the same as draining all the blood from 16 people. Dracula would be jealous.
This was the eighth year of the annual blood donation competition between the two law enforcement agencies.
Each agency had a mobile donation bus at their respective headquarters and the public was invited to participate.
Walker County has won the Battle of the Badges six times and Catoosa County twice.
Who needs blood?
People in the U.S. require blood transfusions of various types about 16 million times a year. Cancer patients, people with sickle cell anemia, people undergoing surgery, hemophiliacs, people who have lost blood from injuries, and people suffering from dozens of other conditions are kept alive because of those willing to donate their own blood.
Every donation counts.
So, what is blood?
It’s amazing, to be sure. The average adult has 1.2 to 1.5 gallons of blood flowing through 60,000 miles of blood vessels in their body. Lose half a gallon of that blood and you’re likely to end up dead.
Your blood has four basic parts
Red blood cells: They make up 40-45% of your blood and are made from bone marrow at a rate of 4-5 billion an hour. They take oxygen from the lungs to other parts of the body and pick up carbon dioxide and take it to the lungs to be exhaled.
Platelets: Tiny plate-shaped disks that, when alerted, travel to points of bleeding, cluster together and plug up wounds until they heal.
Plasma: Liquid part of your blood, mostly water but also contains proteins, sugars, hormones and salts, which it delivers to your body’s tissues.
White blood cells: One-percent of your blood. Made from bone marrow. They protect against illness and disease. They flow through the blood stream fighting viruses and bacteria and can even make side trips out of the blood stream to do battle in body tissue.
That’s the simple explanation.
Giving blood
Zach Drennan has been giving blood for around nine years. “I used to pass by Blood Assurance in Fort Oglethorpe a lot and kept thinking I should go in and give, then one day I finally just did it,” he says.
The first time was a little alarming for Drennan – he almost passed out. But the staff had it under control and after that initial experience, Drennan says he had no more problems. He has branched out from giving whole blood to sometimes giving platelets, a much longer process.
Drennan says the staff at Blood Assurance is very attentive and ready with ice packs for behind the neck to drinks and snacks for those feeling lightheaded.
“I feel good about giving blood,” says Drennan. “It’s an easy way to help, maybe even to save someone’s life.”