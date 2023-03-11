The Walker County commissioners declared March as Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month at their March 9 meeting, as they’ve done each March for five years. They presented Sheriff Steve Wilson, who has the condition, with a copy of the proclamation.

Wilson was diagnosed with the condition in 2009. He was having some pain, he said, in his side and assumed he’d pulled a muscle. But the pain persisted, so he went to a doctor.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

