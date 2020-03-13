During a news conference televised via Facebook Friday, March 13, Walker County government and schools announced closures related to coronavirus pandemic as the county continues to develop its operational support plans for departments responding to the emergency.
Walker County and Chickamauga city schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through the end of the month. Students for both school systems will return after spring break on Monday, April 6. Schools have developed extended learning plans, and students were sent home with packets so that they can keep up with their studies. Some students may have lessons with a digital component that will allow for teachers to students as needed electronically during school hours.
Walker County schools will look into potential daycare options, and the pre-K lottery deadline has been extended.
Schools
For more information and updates, check the Walker County Schools website, www.walkerschools.org, and the Chickamauga City Schools website, www.chickamaugacityschools.org.
Walker County
Starting Monday, March 16, Walker County is closing all community and activity centers, including the Walker County Civic Center, Agricultural Center, LaFayette Senior Center, Rossville Athletic Center and other such facilities across the county through the end of March, Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield announced.
The animal shelter will also be closed to the public; however, animal control officers will be on duty and will respond to calls, such as animal bites.
The county is suspending 2020 Census events at this time. Whitfield encourages citizens to complete their census forms online, by mail or by phone.
Custodial staff will disinfect commonly-touched surfaces in public buildings and will fog to sanitize county buildings and transit vehicles, he said.
Walker County transit will continue to transport citizens for medical needs, grocery shopping and similar needs, but will not transport citizens for field trips and other non-essential trips, he said.
Meals on Wheels will continue to deliver meals to its clients, he said.
The county is posting Centers for Disease Control guidance on its website and encourages the public to conduct business online as much as possible, and anyone who feels sick or has a weakened immune system is urged not to attend commissioner's meetings.
Emergency 911 is screening calls for first responders so that they can take extra precautions before treating a patient with a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Courts and libraries
Judge Kristina Cook Graham has declared a judicial emergency. No jurors or grand jurors are to report for duty in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade or Walker Dade counties for 30 days. No jury trials will be held during that time, he said.
Walker County library branches in Chickamauga, Rossville and LaFayette will close from Monday, March 16, through the end of the month. Citizens can check the library's website, Facebook page and Instagram for updates, Assistant Director Chelsea Kovalevskiy said.
Cities
Rossville has also suspended recreational activities and courts.
LaFayette City Manager David Hamilton said the city will continue to provide essential services, such as utilities, sanitation and public safety. City Hall will remain open.
The city is closing the golf course and recreation facilities and suspending recreation programs through the end of March, he said.
Hamilton urged people to conduct business by phone and mail as much as possible to minimize face-to-face interactions.
Health department
Tracy Peavyhouse, nurse manager of the Walker County Health Department, said there are no cases of the virus in Walker County and advised residents to follow guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Georgia Department of Public Health online.
She urged those who are sick to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing and to stay home. If someone feels ill enough to seek medical attention, she asks that that person contact the doctor's office, clinic or hospital before going so that the facility can plan to triage them to limit their contact with other patients.
Residents are urged to avoid social gatherings, church functions and other activities where lots of people come into contact with each other, said Dr. Rick Smith with the Board of Health. He asked churches to consider suspending services for a few weeks until officials can better determine what is happening with the virus.
He also asked businesses to consider ways to help clients protect themselves from exposure to the virus.
The virus has the potential to be an epidemic similar to the Spanish flu in 1918, which killed 20 million people worldwide.
Officials urged residents not to hug or shake hands, to practice social distancing and to make sure they wash their hands properly.