A Flintstone man and a Chattanooga woman have been arrested on armed robbery charges stemming from an incident that happened May 16 on McCallie Road in Flintstone.
According to a news release from Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson:
In a drug deal that went bad, two juvenile victims were robbed by Billy S. Slover, 25, of 50 McCallie Road, Flintstone, and Karli C. McClelland, 24, of 7221 Tanya Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn. The two suspects took the marijuana the juvenile victims were trying to sell, the victims’ cell phones and $80 cash. The suspects also threatened to kill the juveniles.
McClelland, who was arrested June 7, and Slover, who was arrested May 18, each face two charges of armed robbery.
It is reported that the juvenile victims met the couple on a social media site, Snapchat.