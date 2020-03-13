Walker County Public Schools announced on Friday, March 13, that schools will be closed through April 5 as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus.
The school system will continue to provide meals through its free meal program but is waiting USDA approval and final details.
“We’ll have community locations where people can pick up meals,” says Walker County schools nutrition coordinator Michelle Coker, “and we’ll also have a delivery option along our bus routes.”
Coker says she and others participated in a webinar Thursday evening, March 12, on how to manage the current situation. “The free lunch program is managed by the USDA,” she says, “so plans have go through them.”
Coker says parents will have to fill out forms providing information, including the number of children meals are needed for. Parents can keep an eye on the school system’s web site or Facebook page for further information.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Walker-County-Schools-154318411396855/
Website: http://www.walkerschools.org/