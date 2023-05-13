Property values in Walker County have increased about 30%, probably because Northwest Georgia is one of the nation’s real estate hotspots, Terry Gilreath, county tax assessor, told commissioners at their May 11 meeting.
Tax notices informing property owners of the new values on their homes, buildings and land will be mailed soon, Gilbreath said. Some will see that their property values have gone up, while others will see they have gone down, he said.
Gilreath said Northwest Georgia is considered one of 10 real estate hotspots in the country, probably due to its proximity to Chattanooga, Gilreath said. The rocketing sales -- and thus prices -- are concentrated not on new construction but older homes, he said.
The process for determining current property values is extremely complex, he said. “We look at all deed transactions from the previous year. In this case, that was 4,000. Then we look for reasons any should be disqualified and remove them from the sampling.”
Disqualification can be something like a deed that was transferred from one relative to another for a nominal amount of money. Investor purchases and other types of transactions are also disqualified from the sampling.
In the end, 1,118 properties qualified as the base for which to assess other properties, Gilreath said. Of those, 988 were residential, 77 agricultural, 49 commercial and four industrial.
Next comes the analysis, Gilreath said. The age and condition of the homes are considered and ratio studies are conducted. Assessors sometimes drive by homes to check for improvements and property records are checked for accuracy.
To complicate and confuse things further is the issue of the millage (property tax) rate. When the assessor’s office sends out notices about the new home values, it is required by the state to include what the person’s property taxes will be based on the assessment, but that amount may be very wrong.
There’s the chance the Board of Commissioners will reduce the county’s millage rate so the taxes it collects remain consistent with the previous year. If the BOC does not do this, it will be required to publish a notice that it has raised taxes. Likewise, city governments.
Then there’s the school board, which levies a tax and must also address the millage rate it imposes. Taxes levied by the school board make up the larger portion of taxes paid by property owners.
Once people receive their assessments, they have until June 29 (in some cases, June 30) to appeal, if they so choose.
“We don’t get a lot of appeals,” Gilreath said. “People tend to understand. But we’re happy to work with people and do anything we can legally do to help them.”
The first step in an appeal is a letter to the board of assessors. The letter must include the amount for which the property owner thinks their home should have been assessed. The property owner can pursue three options for resolving the dispute, but Gilreath said these can often be resolved before going that far.
Option 1: The two parties (property owner and assessor) can go before the Board of Equalization. This is a board of property owners, chosen by the court system and trained for the task, that acts as a jury to decide the dispute.
Option 2: The two parties can argue their respective cases in Superior Court, but both must agree in advance that this is the route to go.
Option 3: Arbitration. This involves the use of an official arbiter to settle the issue and there is a cost involved. Gilreath said he does not know of anyone who has ever chosen this option.