Walker Assessment appeal letter

An appeal to a property assessment begins with all the right information, which can be provided on this form, which is available on the Walker County Assessor's web page.

 Walker County

Property values in Walker County have increased about 30%, probably because Northwest Georgia is one of the nation’s real estate hotspots, Terry Gilreath, county tax assessor, told commissioners at their May 11 meeting.

Tax notices informing property owners of the new values on their homes, buildings and land will be mailed soon, Gilbreath said. Some will see that their property values have gone up, while others will see they have gone down, he said.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In