Walker County commissioners, during their March 23 meeting, wrestled with security issues in two areas: county records and electronic communications such as email.
Commissioners first discussed securing county records — how they’re stored and who can have access to them. District 2 Commissioner Mark Askew submitted a resolution laying out major changes about where records will be kept, strict rules about who will be able to access them and under what circumstances, and a protocol for keeping a journal of who accessed records and when and how the rules were followed.
“Commissioner (Robert) Stultz and I,” Askew said at the meeting, “were asked to sit in on a phone call with the agency heads and felt that with the times we’re in today with all the security breaches, it was time to upgrade security measures for protecting not only private and personal information but legal information. We felt it was time to look at a policy. This has been looked at by our sheriff, our tax commissioner, our clerk of the court, our magistrate judge. Everybody looked at it and we’re in agreement with it.”
Court Clerk Carter Brown spoke at the meeting in favor of the resolution. Brown said it would be a “good policy move going forward.” The proposed policy would allow the public to see, he said, who is accessing records, when the access takes place, would prevent unauthorized access, provide guidelines for how the county manages and preserves records going forward and put on public record how the county does that. It would also benefit future employees by creating continuity, he said.
District 4 Commissioner Robert Stultz said the proposed policy would be a great security upgrade. It will help us “keep tabs on our records,” he said. “I think it’s a good resolution.”
Askew wanted the new plan implemented within 45 days. District 3 Commissioner Brian Hart asked if that would be possible. Commission Chairman Shannon Whitfield said he believed it was not possible. The commission went through the measures in the resolution a second time to discuss the timeframe in which each item might be accomplished.
Three items were chosen as possibly needing a little extra time. The commission voted to pass Resolution R-016-23, allowing extra time for the three more complex items.
Electronics security
The second security issue the board grappled with had to do with electronic communications by county employees and elected officials and the security of those communications both inside government and from without.
Askew also submitted this resolution. The county, he said, had never had a security protocol regarding this issue, leaving the email and other communications of employees and those with whom they communicated at high risk of breach.
Askew, as with the first resolution, ran it by the county attorney, head of human resources, director of IT, and secondary counsel, among other people.
Whitfield said he believed the resolution was based on outdated practices and suggested tabling it for revision. Hart suggested the resolution be modified and presented again at the next board meeting, which is Thursday, April 13. Askew said the issue had been under discussion for two years and the resolution had been vetted by all the necessary people.
Hart asked if the secondary attorney had concerns. Whitfield said he did. Askew said the attorney supported the resolution.
District 4 Commissioner Robert Blakemore asked County Attorney David Gottlieb what he thought of the secondary attorney’s email on the topic. Gottlieb said that his own opinions were restricted to the legality of the resolution, which he found to be secure.
Askew read aloud an email from the secondary attorney, Ken Gerard, in which he emphasized the importance of a “gatekeeper” for electronic communications within county government.
Whitfield favored tabling the issue until the next meeting on April 13. Askew opposed it, emphasizing the two years the issue had already been under consideration and the approval of the people who had already vetted it. Changes could be made later, Stultz pointed out, but getting some sort of protection into law was too important to keep putting it off.
In the end, Hart made a motion to table the resolution, with a plan to introduce an updated version at the April 13 meeting. No one seconded the motion. Then Askew made a motion to pass the resolution. Blakemore seconded it and it passed 3-1, with Hart voting against it.