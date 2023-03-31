Carter Brown, Walker County Clerk of Court

Carter Brown, the Walker County clerk of court, speaks on behalf of improved security measures for county records at the March 21 Board of Commissioners meeting.

Walker County commissioners, during their March 23 meeting, wrestled with security issues in two areas: county records and electronic communications such as email.

Commissioners first discussed securing county records — how they’re stored and who can have access to them. District 2 Commissioner Mark Askew submitted a resolution laying out major changes about where records will be kept, strict rules about who will be able to access them and under what circumstances, and a protocol for keeping a journal of who accessed records and when and how the rules were followed.

