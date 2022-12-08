A 73-year-old Walker County man has been sentenced to five life terms behind bars after being convicted of rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery against a child, and child molestation.

Wesley Lebron Romine was convicted Nov. 30 by a Walker County Superior Court jury. Judge Don Thompson sentenced Romine to five consecutive life sentences, followed by 63 years, all to be served in prison.

