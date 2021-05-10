The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a Walker County inmate.
Richard Nathan Parm, 37, of LaFayette was found unresponsive in a holding cell May 5 at approximately 8 a.m., according to a news release from Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson's office.
The GBI is investigating the death pursuant to Walker County Sheriff's Office procedure, the news release explained. The body was transported to the crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy.
"Medical personnel and detention officers initiated life-saving measures on the inmate, and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead," the news release stated.
Parm had been arrested on felony drug charges by a LaFayette Police Department officer and delivered to the detention facility at about 2:15 a.m. on May 5.