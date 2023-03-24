A 50-year-old Walker County inmate being held on a probation violation warrant died Friday morning, March 24, Sheriff Steve Wilson said.

Christopher Jason Callahan of Summerville was transported to a local hospital after he “experienced a medical emergency” early Friday morning at the jail.

