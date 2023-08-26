Walker County Public Works patched 488 potholes with its new pothole patching machine during the month of July.

The Fire Department responded to 589 calls, dispatching 789 units to deal with the issues. The Fire Department also installed 10 smoke detectors.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In