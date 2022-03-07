“Spring hasn’t yet begun,” says Walker County Health Department Nurse Manager Tammy Franklin, “but it’s not too soon for parents to check some of those mandatory back-to-school tasks off their list now and beat the rush.” Franklin is referring to certain screenings and vaccinations, all of which may be obtained at the health department, that are required by law for Georgia children before they can enter school this fall.
“Hearing, vision, dental, and nutrition screenings are required for any student entering a Georgia school for the first time,” Franklin said. “Also, children born on or after January 1, 2002, who are entering or transferring into seventh grade and children who are new entrants into a Georgia school in grades eight through twelve need proof of having received one dose of the adolescent pertussis or whooping cough booster vaccination called ‘Tdap’ and an adolescent meningococcal vaccination prior to starting school. Students entering 11th grade need a second dose of meningococcal vaccine.” These requirements affect all public and private schools.
Franklin encourages parents to bring their children in now, so they can complete their screenings and immunizations required for school. When your child’s immunizations are up to date, you will receive two copies of the Form 3231 Georgia Immunization Certificate.
When your child completes their Hearing, Vision and Dental and Nutrition screenings, you will receive two copies of the Form 3300 Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition Screening. One copy is for the school and the other copy is for your records. Call for an appointment and come in early to check these back-to- school requirements off your to-do list today. The health department also has a daily walk-in schedule.
Acceptable payment methods include cash, credit-or-debit card, Medicare, Medicaid, Amerigroup, CareSource, PeachState, Aetna, Ambetter, and most Cigna, BlueCross BlueShield (Anthem), and United Healthcare plans.
Walker County Health Department hours are Monday through Wednesday ,7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours for the Environmental Health office are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.. and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Contact the Walker County Health Department, 603 E. Villanow Street, LaFayette, at 706-638-5577; the Environmental Health office, 101 Napier Street, LaFayette, at 706-639-2574, or visit www.nwgapublichealth.org/counties/walker. Follow us on Facebook to receive news, emergency messages, and health-and-safety information at https://www.facebook.com/WalkerDPH.