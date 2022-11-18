Walker County police car, codes car
Walker County

There are probably people who didn’t realize that Walker County has a police force in addition to its sheriff’s department. It’s a small police force and it has the same authority as the sheriff’s office, but in reality it serves one main purpose: issuing code enforcement citations for court appearances.

The Walker County Board of Commissioners appointed Hal Gray, who is also a Rossville City Council member, to serve as chief of the Walker County Police Force, which consists of two officers and is housed at the Local Government Services building in Rock Spring.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

