There are probably people who didn’t realize that Walker County has a police force in addition to its sheriff’s department. It’s a small police force and it has the same authority as the sheriff’s office, but in reality it serves one main purpose: issuing code enforcement citations for court appearances.
The Walker County Board of Commissioners appointed Hal Gray, who is also a Rossville City Council member, to serve as chief of the Walker County Police Force, which consists of two officers and is housed at the Local Government Services building in Rock Spring.
The Walker County Police Force was formed in 1986 by then-commissioner Roy Parrish. Walker County Public Relations Director Joe Legge says that, in Walker County, it's police officers and not sheriff’s deputies who serve codes enforcements citations that require a court appearance.
The police officers drive cars marked as police department or codes enforcements, wear uniforms and are fully trained as officers. They serve at the will of the Board of Commissioners and, according to the 1986 ordinance, can be fired with or without cause by the board (originally the sole commissioner).
