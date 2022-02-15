Walker County Government will expand its social media presence this year. In an effort to attract new employees and connect with industry peers, the county recently joined LinkedIn.
The county hopes to tap into the social network’s huge database of individuals looking for new career opportunities and encourage their application with Walker County Government. In Georgia alone, there are more than 363,400 LinkedIn users. Globally, this particular social media platform has more than 500 million active members.
There are phenomenal job opportunities available throughout county government. In recent months, positions in human resources, transit, codes enforcement, public works and accounting have been available. Full-time positions include medical, dental and vision insurance, a retirement plan with an up to 8% match, short and long-term disability coverage, paid holidays and vacation, among other benefits.
In addition to assisting Walker County Government with recruiting new employees, LinkedIn will serve as a platform for the county to share employee accomplishments with other government agencies and businesses.
“We are excited to add LinkedIn to our current list of social networking platforms,” said Dakiya Porter, communications specialist. “Every day, we search for ways to improve how we connect with our citizens, as well as keep them informed.”
In addition to LinkedIn, Walker County Government has an active social media presence on Facebook and Youtube. The county provides a free monthly e-newsletter, podcast feed and mobile responsive website, as well.