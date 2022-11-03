Operation Green Light

The Local Government Services building in Rock Spring, as well as the Walker County Courthouse in LaFayette, the Walker County Board of Commissioner’s office in LaFayette, and areas of the Civic Center campus in Rock Spring will be coated in green light from dusk to dawn.

 Walker County government

Walker County government will join a national campaign in support of military veterans during the week of Veterans Day. As part of Operation Green Light, several county buildings will be illuminated green Nov. 7-13.

The new national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

