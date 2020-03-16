Due to Walker County's canceling the use of the Civic Center and our desire to help stop the spread of COVID-19, aka coronavirus, the Walker County Republican Convention scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been rearranged.
The county convention will be held at 8566 U.S. Highway 27, Rock Spring, starting at 9 a.m. Please let us know if you plan to attend. The main purpose of the convention is to elect delegates and alternates to district and state conventions. We are trying to get the names of everyone who wants to be considered beforehand. We are attempting to have the smallest convention possible but still conduct the election of delegates and alternates to the district and state conventions which will then elect delegates and alternates to the national convention.
If you would like to be a delegate to one or all of the upcoming conventions, send an email to n_burton001@comcast.net AND gabookcompany@aol.com with the following information:
1. Name
2. Address
3. Phone Number
4. Birthday
5. Which conventions you want to be a delegate to. These are listed below.
- District convention on April 18 in Dalton, Ga.
- State convention on May 29 through May 30 in Atlanta, Cobb County
- National convention on August 24-27 in Charlotte, NC
For more information call Nancy Burton at 423-364-5682.