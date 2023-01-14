The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Jan. 12 meeting to increase the salary of the county coroner position. The current coroner is Billy Sims.

District 4 Commissioner Robert Stultz proposed raising the salary by 7.48% – $2,253.70, to $32,400.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

