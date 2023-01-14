featured Walker County gives coroner a pay raise By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Jan 14, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Billy Sims Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Walker County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Jan. 12 meeting to increase the salary of the county coroner position. The current coroner is Billy Sims.District 4 Commissioner Robert Stultz proposed raising the salary by 7.48% – $2,253.70, to $32,400.The last time the Board increased the coroner’s pay was Nov. 1, 2021, from $28,146.30 to $30,146.30.The proposal was presented in the form of a resolution and passed unanimously. Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Dec. 6, to Sunday, Dec. 8, 2023 Catoosa Magistrate Court reducing judges by one Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2023 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories EDITORIAL: Thumbs: Shaq ate the frog legs. Next stop, Texas Testicle Festival? 16 min ago At NBA's halfway mark, the Sixers sit in a solid position in the wide open Eastern Conference 16 min ago Naperville will be home to third Ramsay's Kitchen restaurant from celebrity Michelin-starred chef 16 min ago Ex-Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt made offensive jokes at event, letter alleges 19 min ago Moore likely: East Aurora star Mia Moore, with Division I and ACC interest, reopens recruiting. 'A lot of calls, a lot of looks.' 17 min ago