It’s election season again and there’s a lot going on. Here’s your guide on when and where to vote, with a few extra details thrown in.
Watch our website and newspaper for candidate details and interviews leading up to final election day.
The official date of the general primary is May 24, but early voting begins on May 2.
What you’ll be voting on
- U.S. Senate
- U.S. House District 14
- Georgia governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, superintendent of schools, commissioners of insurance, agriculture and labor, 10 justices and judges (Georgia Supreme Court and Georgia Court of Appeals)
- Georgia Senate District 53
- Georgia House Districts 1 or 2
- Some Walker County Board of Commissioners seats
- Some Walker County Board of Education seats
During the general primary, voters will choose candidates in contested races who will run in the general election in November. If more than one candidates are of the same party and want the same position, only one gets the chance to run in the final election in November. Voters make that choice during primary races.
A candidate must win 50% plus one vote in order to avoid a runoff. If no candidate gets 50% plus one vote, the top two vote-getters will face off in a runoff on June 21.
Uncontested races will also be on the ballot.
Before you vote
If you are not registered to vote, your last chance to do so for the primary and any possible runoffs is April 25.
Absentee ballots
If you don’t wish to vote in person, you can request an absentee ballot. The deadline for applying for the May 24 election is May 13. For the June 21 runoff, should one be necessary, you may request an absentee ballot up until June 10.
When to vote
Even if you don’t like the selection of candidates, you’ll like the variety of voting dates.
Early voting: Monday through Friday, May 2 to May 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday voting: May 7 and May 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no voting on Monday, May 23.
Last day to vote: May 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If a June 21 runoff is necessary, voting dates will be June 13-17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The final day is June 21, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where to vote (all voting dates before May 24)
- Walker County Elections Office, 103 S. Duke St. Room 110, LaFayette, Ga.
- Chickamauga Civic Center, 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga, Ga.
Where to vote May 14 and 16-20
Besides the elections office in LaFayette, and the Chickamauga Civic Center, voters can choose from these locations on May 14 and 16-20.
- Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 265 Bicentennial Trail, Building 500-Student Center, Rock Spring, Ga.
- Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, Ga.
- Lookout Mountain United Methodist Church, 1300 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga.
The final day
On the big, last-chance voting day in the general primary, May 24, voters must go to their assigned precincts. This also applies to a June 21 runoff, should it occur.
For more information about registering to vote, absentee ballots, districts, precinct locations and much more, visit http://www.walkercountyelections.com/index.html. Or you can call the Walker County Board of Elections and Registration at 706-638-4349.