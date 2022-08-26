From left, Walker County 911 Center Communications Officer Alyssa Landress and Sgt. Christy Hicks receive commendations for life-saving work, and Walker County Fire Rescue firefighters Sgt. Michael Keith and Drew Andrews receive Medals of Bravery and commendations for life-saving work for their joint work in saving two people from a burning home in Rossville on July 4.
On Aug., 25 at a Walker County Board of Commissioners meeting, Walker County Fire Rescue Chief Blake Hodge presented awards and commendations to two fire fighters and two 911 dispatchers for life-saving work they performed in relation to a house fire in Rossville on July 4.
Walker County Fire Rescue
On the Fourth of July, Hodge said, Walker County 911 got a call that a residence in Rossville was on fire. They dispatched the Rossville Fire Department and also, by way of an agreement the city has with the county (Automatic Aid), dispatched a truck from Walker County Fire Rescue Station 7.
The 911 dispatchers let all responding units know there were still two people inside the burning building. On the instruction of Engine 1 from Rossville, Walker County Engine 7 firefighters Sgt. Michael Keith and Drew Andrews assessed the situation and used a method called Vent-Enter-Search to address it. They climbed through a bedroom window, where they found an unresponsive victim on the floor.
Keith and Andrews got the victim out and into the hands of EMS workers, then learned there was one more victim inside the house. They went back in, this time through another bedroom window, located the second victim and extricated that person to help outside the house.
Hodge said that Communications Officer Alyssa Landress remained professional and calm and kept her composure throughout the ordeal and did an outstanding job of communicating information from the 911 center to all the proper first responders.
Sgt. Christy Hicks, said Hodge, took a call from one of the victims and stayed on the phone with her the entire time, even when she became unresponsive, and did an all-around amazing job.
This commendation, Hodge told the women, is awarded for swift action and outstanding dedication to duty in the team effort displayed on July 4, 2022, that saved the life of an individual who was found to be in distress and unable to remove herself from a dangerous situation.
“Never forget the difference you make every day,” Hodge closed with.
Deputy Fire Chief Nathan Farrow presented the framed commendations and the Medals of Bravery, and Hodge and Farrow embraced each recipient.
Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Shannon Whitfield called for a break in the meeting so commissioners could greet and thank Keith, Andrews, Landress and Hicks individually.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.