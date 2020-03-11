Around 11:30 p.m.. on March 5, the LaFayette Fire Department responded to a residential fire off of Fortune Street in LaFayette. When emergency personnel made their way inside the home, they discovered the body of John Wiley, 23, in one of the bedrooms.
“It has been determined that the fire originated in the immediate area of the refrigerator and water heater. The 32-year-old, 900-square-foot home was completely destroyed by the blaze,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The cause of this unfortunate fire has been ruled accidental. No smoke detectors were located in the home following the investigation.”
Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the LaFayette fire and police departments with this investigation.
Wiley is the 24th victim to perish in a Georgia fire in 2020. No working smoke detectors were found in 19 of the 22 fatal fires so far this year.