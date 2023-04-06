The “Walker County, GA Community Update” reports in its April issue that the number of farms in the county is growing.
At the start of 2018, Walker County boasted 528 farms. By 2022, that number had grown by 96 — to 624 farms, making the county seventh in the state for the most farms. That’s not bad for a county that ranks 45th out of 159 in size.
Hutcheson has been an extension agent for 20 years, five of those in Walker County where he came for a more rural setting and, he admits, to rekindle his love for his college sweetheart. He says he’s seen changes over the past several years. “People are moving here to get off the grid. The average age of farmers is increasing, but we’re also seeing younger people get into farming, people who want to get away from places like California and New York, Colorado and Florida.”
Qualifying as a farm in Georgia has nothing to do with how much land a person has. Instead, it has to do with how much the commodity they’re selling is worth: $5,000 is all it takes to be a farmer.
Every five years a census is taken of registered farms. Hutcheson says a fair number of people don’t register because “they don’t want the government involved in their lives.”
The last census for which numbers are listed was 2017. Of the county’s 286,080 acres, 90,761 counted as farms, with the average size being 145 acres.
Only three percent of farmland in Walker County is committed to crops. Ninety-seven percent is devoted to “livestock, poultry and products.” One product of farms can be timber, which accounts for nearly a third of the farmland in Walker County. Pastureland accounts for 34% and cropland for 29%.
Walker County is home to 10 farms that are at least 1,000 acres and 18 farms that run 500-999 acres. From there, 121 farms run 180-499 acres, 195 run 50-179 acres and 217 come in at 10-49 acres. There are 63 registered farms that run one to nine acres.
When it comes to farming animals, chickens are number one in Walker County, with 7,778,110 of them at the time of the census in 2017. Of those, just over 7.6K were raised for meat.
Other animals farmed in Walker County include cattle, horses and ponies, goats, sheep and lambs, hogs and pigs, all at under 1,000 each, and turkeys at a mere 90. Of course, not all farm animals are meat animals. Some are raised for their eggs, milk, fur or for riding.
Popular crops in Walker County include hay, corn, soybeans and wheat.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.