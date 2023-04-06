The “Walker County, GA Community Update” reports in its April issue that the number of farms in the county is growing.

At the start of 2018, Walker County boasted 528 farms. By 2022, that number had grown by 96 — to 624 farms, making the county seventh in the state for the most farms. That’s not bad for a county that ranks 45th out of 159 in size.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In