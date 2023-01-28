Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden of the Georgia Army National Guard presented members of the Walker County Fire Department with a sculpture of an eagle and an American flag and thanks engraved in acrylic for the work they did in the Republic of Georgia training rescuers in mountain rescue skills.
Several Walker County Fire Department members last year traveled 6,200 miles to the Republic of Georgia to help train rescuers.
The nine days of training entailed mountain rope work and rescuing patients that are stranded in the wilderness, have fallen off a cliff or have suffered similar accidents.
A team of men from the Walker County Fire Department worked with Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden (left) of the Georgia Army National Guard to help train a team of rescuers in the Republic of Georgia in 2022.
Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden of the Georgia Army National Guard presented members of the Walker County Fire Department with a sculpture of an eagle and an American flag and thanks engraved in acrylic for the work they did in the Republic of Georgia training rescuers in mountain rescue skills.
Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden of the Georgia Army National Guard attended the Walker County Commission meeting on Jan. 26 to thank commissioners, Fire Chief Blake Hodge and several members of the county Fire Department for fire department members who made a trip in 2022 to the Republic of Georgia to help train rescuers there in mountain rope work and rescuing patients that are stranded in the wilderness, have fallen off a cliff or have suffered similar accidents.
Carden said the Georgia National Guard has had a 28-year relationship with its partners in the Republic of Georgia. He said the relationship pays. “When we engage with our partners abroad, the chances of us ever engaging with them in conflict go way down.”
Carden thanked Hodge and the commissioners for allowing the men to make the nine-day trip. “Not everyone says yes when we ask for help,” he said.
The men who took the 6,200-mile trip were Assistant Chief James Yearout, Walker Cave and Cliff Rescue Assistant Chief Eric Asburn, Rescue Specialist Robert Anderson and Assistant Chief Benny Plott.
Carden presented the men with a sculpture of an eagle and an American flag and thanks engraved in acrylic.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.