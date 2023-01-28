Walker County Emergency Workers in Republic of Georgia

Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden of the Georgia Army National Guard attended the Walker County Commission meeting on Jan. 26 to thank commissioners, Fire Chief Blake Hodge and several members of the county Fire Department for fire department members who made a trip in 2022 to the Republic of Georgia to help train rescuers there in mountain rope work and rescuing patients that are stranded in the wilderness, have fallen off a cliff or have suffered similar accidents.

Carden said the Georgia National Guard has had a 28-year relationship with its partners in the Republic of Georgia. He said the relationship pays. “When we engage with our partners abroad, the chances of us ever engaging with them in conflict go way down.”

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In