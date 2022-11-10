Walker County tends to vote predominantly Republican and the Nov. 8 midterm election stayed true to that tradition.

There were 42,468 active registered voters -- people who could have voted in Walker County- out of a population of around 68,500. An active voter is someone who is both registered to vote and has voted at some point in the last few years.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In