Walker County tends to vote predominantly Republican and the Nov. 8 midterm election stayed true to that tradition.
There were 42,468 active registered voters -- people who could have voted in Walker County- out of a population of around 68,500. An active voter is someone who is both registered to vote and has voted at some point in the last few years.
Of the 42,468 registered voters, 22,175 voted in the Nov. 8 election -- a 52.22% turnout. Turnout, says Walker Elections director Danielle Montgomery, was lower than it was the last midterm. “We had a turnout rate in 2018 of 55% but just over 52% this year.”
Of those who did vote this year, says Montgomery, 12,033 (54.3%) voted early.
By the numbers
Governor’s race: Republican Brian Kemp, the incumbent, won 83.25% (18,403) of the votes in Walker County. Democrat Stacey Abrams won 15.86% (3,505) of the votes, and Libertarian Shane Hazel got 198 votes. Kemp won statewide with 53.44%.
U.S. Senate: There will be a run-off race between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Both came in at just under 50% of the vote statewide.
In Walker County, Walker won 77.15% (17,053) of the votes and Warnock won 19.93% (4,377) of the votes. Libertarian Chase Oliver received 531 votes.
Republicans took all the other state level seats with Walker voters.
Congressional District 14 Republican and incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene won with the help of 76.23% of Walker voters and 65.88% of voters statewide. Her opponent, Democrat Marcus Flowers, received 23.77% of the vote in Walker County.
There were many uncontested races on the ballot. Republican Colton Moore will be the new state District 53 senator in Atlanta. Incumbent Republican Mike Cameron will continue to serve District 1 and Republican Steve Tarvin will continue to serve District 2 in the State House.
At a more local level, there was one contested race: Walker County Board of Commissioners, District 1. Republican and incumbent Robert Blakemore won with 76.74% of his district’s votes. His opponent, Democrat Bobby McDonald, received 23.26% of the vote.
In District 2, Republican Mark Askew won unopposed.
Two Board of Education posts -- 2 and 3 -- were unopposed. Incumbents Karen Harden and Mike Carruth will continue to serve.