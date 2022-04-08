Walker County Board of Commissioners chairman Shannon Whitfield addresses the crowd during CHI Memorial's announcement on June 22, 2021, unveiling its plans to build the new hospital on Battlefield Parkway. From left: Ted Rumley, Dade County Board of Commissioners chairman; Andrew McGill, CHI Memorial's chief strategy officer; Whitfield; and Steven Henry, Catoosa County Board of Commissioners chairman. (Note: Henry has since resigned his chairmanship to run for the Georgia Senate District 53 seat.)
Commissioners prepared an initial letter last month as part of CHI Memorial’s application for a certificate of need to operate a 64-bed hospital, CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia, on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.
Since that initial letter, CHI Memorial’s proposal has received opposition from Chattanooga-based Parkridge Health System, which operates two hospitals in Hamilton County (Tenn.) on the basis that the new hospital will reduce access to care for Walker County residents.
“Walker County government strongly disagrees with this claim,” commissioners said Friday, April 8, in a press release. “The replacement hospital would be five miles from the current site in Fort Oglethorpe and any increase in drive times for Walker County residents will be negligible. In fact, some residents will actually save a couple of minutes driving to the replacement site, which already provides access to several hospital services and physician offices.
“In addition, the antiquated hospital building in Fort Oglethorpe has a number of maintenance challenges and is not capable of providing the health care services our community deserves. When maintenance issues occur, our residents are faced with the headache of cancelled appointments that have to be rescheduled or relocated.
The state will decide whether to grant CHI Memorial a certificate of need to build the new hospital on April 29.