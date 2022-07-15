Billy Sims has been Walker County coroner for just over a year and a half. He sums up the major problems he sees every day as “drugs, drugs and more drugs.”
“I would say eight out ten calls we go out on are overdoses,” says Sims. “And it’s not just young people -- it’s a lot of older people, too.”
Sims says the problem is of epidemic and tragic proportions. “We had six or seven overdose deaths in one week not long ago.”
In one case, two of Sims’ officers had to be treated with NARCAN when they were contaminated by fentanyl that was lying around in a house they were called out to.
Fentanyl, cocaine and meth are the drugs Sims sees most often.
Once a person is declared dead, the coroner’s office sends or delivers the body to the crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy. When the report comes back, Sims meets with family members to go over it with them.
“When I have to tell a parent that their child died of a drug overdose, the response is often “you’re wrong, you’re wrong!” says Sims.
Sims says he can’t say why drugs are so rampant today. They are certainly widely available, he says, and drug dealers are more aggressive than ever.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly a million people in the U.S. have died of a drug overdose since 1999. Of those, 91,799 died in the year 2020.
One of the more pernicious drugs is fentanyl. The CDC says that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
“Most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose,” says the CDC, “are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl … It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous.”
Sims has a passion for reaching young people with the message of how drugs can ruin and even take their lives. He and his colleagues are working on putting together a school program to teach kids the dangers of drugs.
But, says Sims, the most powerful force in children’s lives are their parents -- or at least that could be the most powerful force.
“Communicate with your children,” says Sims. “Stay close to them, be a part of their lives, watch their behavior, ask questions. If you see changes in behavior, find out why. Check their phones, see who they’re associating with and what they’re looking at, be aware. You might save their lives.”
“My job is a tragic one,” Sims says, “but I and my staff hope and pray we can make a difference in children’s lives and save them from the devastation of drugs -- including possible death.”