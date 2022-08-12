On Aug. 11, at a commission meeting, Shannon Whitfield, chair of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, read a proclamation appealing to Parkridge Health Systems to stop interfering with CHI Memorial Hospital's plans to build a new hospital to serve Northwest Georgia.
The strategy of Parkridge Health Systems in blocking the ability of CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia from building a new facility on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold is a strike against the residents of Walker, Catoosa and Dade counties, says a proclamation by the Walker County Board of Commissioners.
At the Aug. 11 commissioners' meeting, after reading the proclamation aloud, chairman Shannon Whitfield said, “I’ve personally met with the CEO of Parkridge. He admitted to me in that meeting that they know they cannot stop this [CHI Memorial building a new hospital], but they have the ability to delay it for up to seven years.”
“So we’re talking about another hospital,” continued Whitfield, “denying access to care [at] a state-of-the-art facility, playing a political game with your healthcare.”
Whitfield said that the required certificate of need to build a new hospital has already been issued to CHI Memorial by the Georgia Department of Community Health and that Parkridge “is playing the unfortunate political healthcare game, when with a stroke of the pen the CEO of Parkridge could stop all this tonight if they would just withdraw their appeal so we can get a state of the art hospital.”
The proclamation is one of many public appeals the Board of Commissioners has made to Parkridge to withdraw its challenge to CHI Memorial’s certificate of need, which was approved in April.
Before Parkridge’s appeal, CHI Memorial had planned to have their new hospital up and running by the fall of 2024.
