On Aug. 11, at a commission meeting, Shannon Whitfield, chair of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, read a proclamation appealing to Parkridge Health Systems to stop interfering with CHI Memorial Hospital's plans to build a new hospital to serve Northwest Georgia.

The strategy of Parkridge Health Systems in blocking the ability of CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia from building a new facility on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold is a strike against the residents of Walker, Catoosa and Dade counties, says a proclamation by the Walker County Board of Commissioners.

At the Aug. 11 commissioners' meeting, after reading the proclamation aloud, chairman Shannon Whitfield said, “I’ve personally met with the CEO of Parkridge. He admitted to me in that meeting that they know they cannot stop this [CHI Memorial building a new hospital], but they have the ability to delay it for up to seven years.”

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

