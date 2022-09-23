The Walker County commissioners unanimously approved a general budget for fiscal 2023 at their Sept. 22 meeting. The county’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
The general budget in Walker County for fiscal 2023 has been set at $30,983,939. Here are a few highlights. Keep in mind that each category includes many items, from salaries and benefits to technology to pens and pencils.
Sources of revenue are not covered in this article but are in the budget. See the link at the end of the article.
Under the heading “Governing Body,” expenses come in at $787,700. This covers items from salaries and benefits to training, equipment, vehicles and fuel, internet, printing and binding, right down to $2,500 for food.
Accounting accounts for $533,400 of the budget.
The county’s in-house attorney and related expenses run $129,960.
What does it take to assess, collect and process your taxes? Tax Commissioner budget: $1,329,825. Tax Assessor budget: $1,491,290.
Risk Management, all insurance related, runs $540,000.
Then there are nine court categories within the budget.
Superior Court: $162,250
Clerk of Superior Court: $947,800
District Attorney: $691,369
State Court: $370,100
State Court Solicitor: $242,850
Magistrate Court: $437,960
Probate Court: $380,988
Juvenile Court: $537,600
Public Defender: $325,004
Codes Enforcement runs $430,950 and Building Inspections $201,400.
Law Enforcement, like the courts, has many categories.
Law Enforcement Administration: $1,280,905
Criminal Investigation: $1,129,040
Vice Control: $100,925
Uniform Road Patrol: $2,578,479
Jail Operations: $3,031,743
Sheriff’s Office and Buildings: $168,000
Court Services related to Sheriff’s Office: $1,238,890
The Coroner runs $99,000.
Animal Services (formerly two separate departments: Animal Control and Animal Shelter) has a budget of $750,450.