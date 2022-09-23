The Walker County commissioners unanimously approved a general budget for fiscal 2023 at their Sept. 22 meeting. The county’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

The general budget in Walker County for fiscal 2023 has been set at $30,983,939. Here are a few highlights. Keep in mind that each category includes many items, from salaries and benefits to technology to pens and pencils.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

