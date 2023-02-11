Mark Askew

Walker County Commissioner Mark Askew finds it unacceptable to have so many vehicles down -- 17 of 23 fire trucks -- and wants to find solutions.                                                                                                                                 

 Walker County government

At the suggestion of Commissioner Mark Askew of District 2, The Walker County Board of Commissioners had a discussion at the end of its Feb. 9 meeting about the cost of vehicle maintenance, especially fire trucks.

Askew asked Fire Chief Blake Hodge how many fire department vehicles are working and how many are down. Six are working and 17 are down, said Hodge.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

