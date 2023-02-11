At the suggestion of Commissioner Mark Askew of District 2, The Walker County Board of Commissioners had a discussion at the end of its Feb. 9 meeting about the cost of vehicle maintenance, especially fire trucks.
Askew asked Fire Chief Blake Hodge how many fire department vehicles are working and how many are down. Six are working and 17 are down, said Hodge.
“Unacceptable,” Askew said.
The county currently has around 400 vehicles, not counting mowers and similar equipment, and five mechanics. Fire trucks are regularly sent to a mechanic with specialized training but can sit for weeks or more waiting for parts or for the mechanic to find the time to do repairs.
Askew floated the idea of hiring another mechanic, someone trained to work on fire trucks.
Hodge said the salary for a qualified mechanic would run $60,000 to $65,000 a year and even then, an extra few weeks of training would be advisable for each type or brand of fire truck. He said that one of the county’s five current mechanics has expressed interest in gaining the training and certifications to do the specialized work fire trucks require, but even with the training, there’s too much work for five men –- even now, with fire truck repairs being farmed out.
To further complicate the matter, said Hodge, trucks often sit for long periods waiting for parts or someone to have time to work on them, which can cause them to deteriorate more, yet running them hard also wears them down.
Last year, the board approved the purchase of three new pumpers and seven new QRVs (quick recovery vehicles), but supply chain issues are causing delays. Hodge said the pumper trucks may be ready by the end of March. Three of the QRVs may be available in October.
Askew said he would like board members to explore all possibilities to solve the county’s vehicle maintenance problem.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.