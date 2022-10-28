Brandon Whitley

Brandon Whitley, director of the Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority, explained proposed changes to the Code of Ordinances at the Oct. 27 Board of Commissioners meeting.

Every three years, the Walker County Code of Ordinances, as they pertain to water and sewers, must be reviewed and, if necessary, updated. So says the agreement between the county and the city of Chattanooga with whom the county contracts for water and sewer services.

At the Oct. 27 Walker County Board of Commissioners meeting, Brandon Whitley, manager of Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority, explained that the time had come for a review but only a few changes needed to be made.

