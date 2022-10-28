Every three years, the Walker County Code of Ordinances, as they pertain to water and sewers, must be reviewed and, if necessary, updated. So says the agreement between the county and the city of Chattanooga with whom the county contracts for water and sewer services.
At the Oct. 27 Walker County Board of Commissioners meeting, Brandon Whitley, manager of Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority, explained that the time had come for a review but only a few changes needed to be made.
Whitley said that due to federal and state regulations, related ordinances needed to be updated to reflect stricter rules about levels of certain metals and other potential contaminants that can enter sewer systems in the unincorporated area of the county.
Article III, Chapter 28 will be deleted, says the proposed Walker County amendment, and sections 28-58 through 28-473 will be replaced.
Commissioners Mark Askew and Robert Stultz both asked for more details and clarification.
In response, Whitley said that the changes to the ordinances do not affect homeowners and their septic systems, though the law does require any home that does not have access to a sewer system to have a septic tank.
Whitley also told the board that while Walker County Water and Sewerage has an in-house lab, when it comes to metals, testing is required less often so it makes more economic sense to have it done by a third party.
This was the first of two public hearings on the issue. The second hearing is Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Walker County Courthouse, Annex III, 201 S. Main St., LaFayette.
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.